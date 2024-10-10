Latest Public Service Workforce Data Released

The Public Service Commission has today released the 2024 Public Service Workforce Data.

The data provides a snapshot of trends in the Public Service workforce. The information is collected from staff payroll data in all 39 Public Service departments and departmental agencies at 30 June 2024.

The Public Service Commission has collected this data since 2000 to help build and maintain a fit-for-purpose public service workforce. The information provides trend information on key metrics and is used to help agencies address workforce pressure points and issues.

The key findings for 2024:

Size of the Public Service: In the year to 30 June 2024, the Public Service workforce increased by 421 full-time equivalent roles, or 0.7 percent, to 63,537, which was largely due to budget decisions, work programmes and priorities of the previous government. Although FTEs have increased over the year, they have decreased by 3.3% (or 2,162 FTEs) since December 2023. This shows that agencies are implementing the Government’s savings intentions in advance of the financial impact of Budget 24.

Public Service departments made savings in the year to 30 June 2024 in line with government expectations. In dollar terms, departmental operating spending was $619 million, a 32 percent, or $293 million, decrease from the previous year. If you include Crown entities, Police and New Zealand defence Force, the annual decrease in operational spending was 13 percent, or $274 million. Remuneration : The average annual salary for public servants was $101,700, a 4.6 percent increase on the previous year. Increases were higher at the lower and middle salary levels driven by the Public Service Pay Adjustment and incremental change. At the other end of the scale, there were more modest increases, with average salaries for tier 2 managers increasing 2.1 percent. Private sector average earnings increased 4.0 percent over the same period, according to Stats NZ's Quarterly Employment Survey.

: The average annual salary for public servants was $101,700, a 4.6 percent increase on the previous year. Increases were higher at the lower and middle salary levels driven by the Public Service Pay Adjustment and incremental change. At the other end of the scale, there were more modest increases, with average salaries for tier 2 managers increasing 2.1 percent. Private sector average earnings increased 4.0 percent over the same period, according to Stats NZ's Quarterly Employment Survey. Chief executive pay : The average remuneration for chief executives increased 1.5 percent in the year to 30 June 2024. The net result over the last five years is a 3.8 percent increase.

: The average remuneration for chief executives increased 1.5 percent in the year to 30 June 2024. The net result over the last five years is a 3.8 percent increase. More women leaders: The number of women in senior management roles continues to increase, now at 56.7 percent, up from 55.9 percent last year and 39.8 percent in 2010.

The number of women in senior management roles continues to increase, now at 56.7 percent, up from 55.9 percent last year and 39.8 percent in 2010. Fairer pay for women: The gender pay gap in the Public Service at 30 June 2024 was 6.1 percent, the lowest it has ever been. Measurement began in 2000, when the gap was 18.6 percent.

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Rebecca Kitteridge said the workforce data provides valuable insights into trends and developments and helps to ensure the public service is fit for purpose and able to meet the evolving needs of the government and New Zealanders.

“This data is crucial for identifying the areas where we can improve performance, monitor progress and support agencies to respond to challenges and plan for the future,” says Ms Kitteridge.

The data is available online as a fully interactive information portal with data stretching back to the year 2000. This means users can filter and customise the information based on their interests and clearly see trends over time.

