Missing 15-year-old Boy Located
A 15-year-old boy reported missing on 27 September in the Papakura area has been found safe and well.
Police would like to thank all those who contacted us with information which assisted in helping locate him.
A 15-year-old boy reported missing on 27 September in the Papakura area has been found safe and well.
Police would like to thank all those who contacted us with information which assisted in helping locate him.
On the weekend, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop admitted that not everyone will “like” his fast track wish-list, before adding: “We are a government that does not shy away from those tough decisions." Hmm. IMO, there’s nothing “tough” about a government using its numbers in Parliament to bulldoze aside the public’s social and environmental concerns. That’s being “tough” only in the sense of saying “tough shit” to what the public thinks about it.
Economic headwinds and a fiscally challenging charity environment has meant Food Hubs are still struggling to meet the current level of demand. On average, they are only able to service approximately 60% of their communities’ needs.
Transpower, owner and operator of New Zealand’s national electricity grid, and local lines companies Top Energy and Northpower have joined together and started work on the Regional Resilience and Reliability Plan for Northland.
“How could 200,000 fewer daily smokers from vaping be a bad thing?” asked Ash Parmar the Group’s Vice-chair.
“The reasons for the demise of the HMNZS Manawanui must be made known” said a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren. “The Defence Force must reveal as soon as practicable the cause of this disaster so that the public can have confidence this will not be repeated."
As the country’s national human rights institution, Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission has prepared a ‘shadow report’ for the UN CEDAW Committee. As an A-status national human rights institution the Commission will also be speaking directly to the Committee during the review.