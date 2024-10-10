Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Quick Work Protects Battle Hill Drinking Water After Heavy Rainfall

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 8:10 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Urgent erosion protection works carried out at Horokiri Stream on Battle Hill Farm Forest Park by Greater Wellington following heavy rainfall on 26 August have successfully protected the public water supply from accelerated erosion that endangered the water treatment plant housed in the park’s historic red milking shed.

Greater Wellington Park Ranger Gary Wheaton and Resource Management Advisor Rachael Boisen Round had previously identified this area as an erosion issue, however, the damage caused by the August deluge required urgent action.

Mike Harkness, Senior Analyst – Hydrology at Greater Wellington reviewed the Horokiri Stream data, stating, “it was the 7th highest flow on record since the Snodgrass monitoring site was established in 2002”. The park was closed to the public when the stream burst its banks.

Remedial works took place over three days, beginning with fish rescue, carried out by Greater Wellington experts and assisted by park rangers and a representative from Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira.

Senior Biodiversity Advisor – Fish Passage Project Lead Ashley Webby says, “longfin tuna, kōura, and bully were rescued and transferred out of the impacted zone”.

More than 140 tonnes of rock were used in the construction of four protective groynes, which along with the excavated material dug in the process of making the diversion channel, formed the erosion protection structure. Hay was spread over the exposed soil and replanted with 200 carex grasses.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

George Bowman, Team Leader of Assets & Performance, was pleased with the collaborative effort.

“The success of the Horokiri Stream erosion works showcases the power of teamwork within Greater Wellington. By leveraging the strengths of various teams, we were able to respond quickly and effectively, safeguarding a critical public resource under challenging conditions.”

Battle Hill Farm Forest Park is open to the public and a great location for a day of outdoor leisure activities including walks, camping and farming education/experiences.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 