Whangārei Police Deal Blow To Core Group Of Offenders

Police have made further arrests over a recent spate of offending across the Kaipara and Whangārei regions.

Four recent arrests will see offenders held to account over the majority of recent aggravated robberies and burglaries at various businesses.

Combined efforts between frontline staff and the Tactical Crime Unit have resulted in dozens of charges being laid, Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom says.

“Late on Saturday night, frontline staff stopped a vehicle a Te Kamo petrol station forecourt which was sought in connection with an earlier road rage incident in Auckland.

“The occupants were arrested without further incident and a firearm was located following a search of the vehicle.”

A 17-year-old in the vehicle was sought in connection with an aggravated robbery at an Otaika dairy in early July.

He will face the Whangārei Youth Court for that offence, as well as charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“The Tactical Crime Unit has also charged him over numerous burglaries and theft of motor vehicles across the region between late June and July,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

This follows an arrest made by local Dargaville staff days earlier of a prolific offender.

Inspector Nordstrom says the 44-year-old man is allegedly responsible for some 20 offences across the Dargaville and Whangārei areas over the past month.

“Our staff located a stolen vehicle travelling near Tangowahine, and later arrested the man.

“He’s since had an initial appearance in the Whangārei District Court on burglary charges where he allegedly targeted clothing, food and jewellery.”

Police successfully opposed the man’s bail, and he has been held in custody until next appearance on 21 October.

“Dargaville staff have been working incredibly hard in investigating these offences, and it was a great result for the community that he is remanded in custody.”

Late last month Police also caught up with a 15-year-old male who had also committed offending alongside another youth, who was arrested in late August.

Police colleagues in Hutt Valley spoke with the male, and he has since been referred to Youth Aid over a series of aggravated robberies and burglaries.

“I acknowledge the dedication of our staff working right across this region, who have diligently been piecing together the offences leading to arrests,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

