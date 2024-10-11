New Zealand's Housing Crisis Population Growth Outpaces Dwelling Growth Despite Efforts

In a stark revelation, recent data from NZ Census 2023 highlights that despite significant efforts to increase housing supply across New Zealand since 2013, population growth continues to outstrip dwelling growth by 3.82%. However, Auckland has shown an encouraging trend since 2018, where the number of dwellings has outpaced population growth by 6.5%.

Homelessness continues to climb

Disturbingly, the latest NZ Census numbers of roofless or rough sleepers in Auckland has surged from 6 in 2013 to 120 in 2023, with the majority Male and falling within the 20-34 age group. A recent poll of social service providers in Auckland by Auckland Council suggests this number is considerably higher. Recent outreach trend data collected by Housing First Auckland Collective providers and the increase in demand they are seeing for housing support services also indicate increasing rates of homelessness. Chief Executive of Lifewise, Haehaetu Barrett says that rough sleepers are reticent to engage with Census, despite extensive effort by social providers like Lifewise to support the Census teams.

Improvised Dwellings See a Decline

On a positive note, the number of individuals living in improvised dwellings or shelters in Auckland has decreased from 1,230 in 2013 to 804 in 2023. Despite this progress, the issue remains prevalent among men, particularly among those aged 30-44.

Boarding Houses: A Growing Concern

The number of people residing in boarding houses in Auckland has nearly doubled, increasing from 1,362 in 2013 to 2,190 in 2023, with a significant representation in the 20-34 age group. Barrett points out “When permanent housing stock is pushed and providers are at capacity, unfortunately, we can be left with no other option than to house whānau in boarding houses and lodges.”

The lifewise Community Outreach initiative

The Lifewise Community Outreach team is dedicated to supporting Auckland CBD's homeless population. Lifewise data highlights the housing crisis and homelessness, revealing a significant gender disparity: only 25% of rough sleepers are women, yet 41% of women have experienced rough sleeping at some point. In contrast, 70% of men have slept rough.

Our findings show that 61% of the homeless population identify as Māori or part Māori, with an even higher percentage among women at 68%. “This overrepresentation is likely due to intergenerational trauma and ongoing urbanisation”, explains Haehaetu Barrett. Additionally, 49% of our whānau tell us they struggle with mental health issues, 48% with addiction, and 32% with physical ailments.

Lifewise aims to help whānau achieve their personal goals such as securing housing, accessing social support services, and attaining employment and financial stability. Additionally, Lifewise assists in accessing healthcare, mental health services, and addiction treatment for the homeless they support.

As the Government addresses mounting debt and project reprioritisation, we urge New Zealanders not to lose sight of our most vulnerable whānau. Supporting at-risk families and rangatahi is crucial in preventing homelessness. To secure a strong, resilient future, we need to unite and find lasting solutions to these urgent problems.

Notes:

Other Lifewise data includes:

Of all rough sleepers only 25% are women, while 41% of all women have slept rough and 11% opting to live in Motels, Inns and Hostels and 23% couch surfing or living with whānau

70% of all men have slept rough, with 11% couch surfing or living with whānau

14% are housed or in emergency housing

Only 2% of all our whānau live in cars, vans or caravans

