Flooding Clean Up Over, Back To Highway Resealing Around Greater Dunedin, Coastal Otago

Work underway in George St, Port Chalmers, part of SH88, now completed ahead of the cruise ship season (Photo/Supplied)

It’s that time of year again (although last weekend almost had us fooled): the days are getting longer and warmer and the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) teams are embarking on a big season of road repairs and resealing across the Coastal Otago highway network. (“Coastal” but it includes a big chunk of Otago hinterland also).

Downer’s Highway Highlanders crews maintain, repair and rebuild the coastal/eastern side of Otago’s highways, including Dunedin, on behalf of NZTA.

“We have a solid and extensive programme of work ahead to help improve our network,” says Ben Parker, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA, Coastal Otago.

Highway Highlanders started delivering road reconstruction and resurfacing projects last month and work has now resumed after the recent floods, running through to March/April. As daylight hours increase, the warmer temperatures and dry air help new seals stick as intended to the road surface.

“While we welcome this work and the smoother road conditions each project will bring road users, we also want to remind drivers to take care around our crews and slow to the speed limit. Patience and a friendly wave makes all the difference to them given they work in all weathers, often in quite remote spots,” says Mr Parker.

“If people can build in an extra 20 minutes to their journeys, it will help ease the pressure on everyone and reduce the temptation to make up time if there is a short delay on key routes. Our teams work extremely hard to ease delays and keep everyone moving.”

We encourage everyone to check out NZTA’s highway map before heading off on a road trip:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

Smoothing out the Coastal Otago black ribbon of highway

Overall, the Coastal Otago team has 116 lane kilometres, or 58 km of two-lane highway up for renewal treatments. For high impact projects, people will spot electronic message boards ahead of work starting, providing work dates and information.

Rehabilitation (ie full road reconstruction) sites include:

SH85 three sites near Morrisons (between Kyeburn and Palmerston) – September to November

SH88 Station Road, Sawyers Bay – underway

SH1 Milton – dates TBC

SH87, between Outram and Lee Stream – dates TBC

Resurfacing (asphalting) sites include:

SH88 Port Chalmers – completed (see photo below)

SH88 Anzac Avenue – completed

SH1 Barnes Drive Dunedin to the Glen, Southern Motorway – dates TBC, end of October likely

SH1 Lookout Point, Dunedin to Burnside Overbridge – dates TBC

SH1 Fairfield – dates TBC

SH1 Leith Saddle Summit - resurfacing starting 21 October

SH1 Green Island Offramp – dates TBC.

Chipsealing – many sites:

A number of areas of highway will be chipsealed this summer. These tend to be shorter duration projects with minimal delays for road users.

Holidays

The highways will be as free of work and crews as much as possible in the lead-in to Christmas and the New Year peak holiday periods when most traffic is on the roads. Resurfacing work will continue from mid-January into March/April.

Quick tips for happy summer travel

Remember, there will be delays on key routes. Drivers should check road conditions before they travel – Waka Kotahi’s traffic pages and MetService for weather forecasts

Always take care when driving through road work sites and follow the temporary speed restrictions to ensure everyone stays safe. Our crews work year-round, they deserve to be safe.

Keeping your speed down where sealing work is underway or has just been completed not only helps chip to settle in the new road surface, it will also prevent stone chips flying into windscreens and protect road workers from injuries.

Leave about two car lengths between you and the car in front, four if the weather is bad.

Even if you can’t see workers on the road or it looks like works are finished when you come across a temporary speed limit sign, safety hazards may still be present. There could be loose chip from a recent re-seal, workers underneath a culvert or bridge or on the side of the road.

