Two People Rescued From Lake Whakatipu Overnight

Friday, 11 October 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people were successfully rescued overnight following a report that the pair did not return from a kayaking trip in Queenstown.

At around 11pm, Police were notified of two people missing after going to Lake Whakatipu for their trip.

Otago Lakes Central Acting Area Commander, Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts says, “Police Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard Queenstown, and two rescue helicopters were deployed to search for the pair.

“They were located on the shore in the early hours of this morning, in a good condition.

“While it is fortunate this incident was resolved successfully, this is one of the four recent Search and Rescue incidents in the last week in the Southern District, with one other involving kayaks and two with dangerous high rivers,” says Senior Sergeant Roberts.

On 8 October, one person died following a water-related incident in Milford Sound, Southland after a report of two people needing assistance while kayaking.

Police would like to use these incidents as a reminder for people to ensure they’re prepared when going out on a trip in the outdoors, especially in the water.

Police urge anyone going near waters, no matter the skill level, to take the basic precautions to keep themselves safe in case something goes wrong.

“If you get into trouble and are wearing a lifejacket, your chances of survival are much greater. Always wear a lifejacket.”

Have a form of waterproof communication with you or use a waterproof bag to put your phone in, to put inside your lifejacket.

“A registered personal locator beacon is the lifeline when in a life-threatening situation. It provides us with the essential information that can help us get to you.”

New Zealand weather is unpredictable and could change at any moment, check the forecast and change your plans if needed.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will come back – this can be crucial information for us to locate you.

Take care of yourself and look out for each other, pack warm clothes and extra food, and take breaks often.

Personal locator beacons can be hired for as little as $10 from many Department of Conservation Visitor Centres and outdoor tramping and hunting stores.

