Boil Water Notice For Foxton Beach Water Supply Remains In Place

Friday, 11 October 2024, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Boil Water Notice for Foxton Beach will stay in place for now while Council awaits test results from water samples taken yesterday.

The notice was issued yesterday, after E. coli bacteria were detected at two sample site locations – the Foxton Beach drinking water fountain at Holben Parade Park and the Manawatu Marine Boating Club.

‘I’d like to thank the Foxton Beach community for their patience and understanding,’ says Acting Chief Executive Brent Harvey.

‘I understand this is inconvenient and for some people alarming.

‘However to assure public safety it is important that we keep the boil water notice in place until we have clear test results showing that the water is safe to drink.

‘As soon as that happens, we will lift the notice and let the community know through our website and Facebook page.’

Until then, all water for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, and preparing infant formula must be boiled before use.

Boil the water in an electric jug until the jug turns off automatically or bring the water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for one minute.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, and can be dangerous for young children, older people, and those with underlying health problems. However, boiling kills the bug and makes the water safe.

If boiling is not possible, other options include using bottled water or purification tablets.

