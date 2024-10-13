Road Blocked Following Incident On Northern Motorway, Dairy Flat, Auckland - Waitematā

The Northern Motorway is blocked following a multi-vehicle crash, northbound around 2:50pm.

Police responded to Point Chevalier after a vehicle was stolen from a member of the public, before continuing to the Northern Motorway where they have been involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

The road is blocked from Oteha Valley and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

