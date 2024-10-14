Police Appeal For Information Following Man Found In A Critical Condition, Whangamarino

In the early Hours of this morning, 14 October, a man was located with critical injuries on Hampton Downs Road, Whangamarino.

The man remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital.

Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the man being injured.

Cordons are in place between Hampton Downs Road / junction with Hampton Downs landfill access road and Hampton Downs Road nearby Chris Amon Drive.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241014/2225.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

