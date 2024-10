Fatal Crash, SH7, Lewis Pass

One person has died following a two vehicle crash on State Highway 7, Lewis Pass yesterday afternoon, Sunday 13 October.

Police responded to the crash around 11:45am.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition where they have since died.

Two further people were transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media