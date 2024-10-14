Crash, SH1, Rakaia - Canterbury

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a car and truck, which has blocked State Highway 1, north of Rakaia.

The crash was reported about 8.40am, on the overbridge near Main Rakaia Road.

There are no reports of serious injuries, but the road is closed.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at the intersection of SH1 and Old South Road. Northbound traffic is being diverted up North Rakaia Road.

Motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared.

