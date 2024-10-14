NPDC’s Len Lye Cinema Hosts Stellar Line-up For British And Irish Film Festival

Conclave, from Oscar-winning director, Edward Berger and starring Ralph Fines (pictured), is the highlighted opening night film for this year’s British and Irish Film Festival. (Photo/Supplied)

From gritty dramas and comedies to romantic and historical stories, the British and Irish Film Festival at NPDC’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre this month offers something for everyone.

On from 24 October to 7 November, film lovers can look forward to a stellar line-up of 25 films across 68 sessions, featuring well-known names on screen, New Zealand premieres and award-winning classics.

As the exclusive host in New Plymouth, the Len Lye Centre Cinema is one of 30 cinema partners in New Zealand.

“It’s great to be involved in hosting and organising so many great film festivals at the Govett-Brewster helping to make our small independent cinema stand out alongside large main centres” says Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre Cinema programmer Alastair Ross.

“Each day of the festival features four to five films covering a range of genres, the curation this year is absolutely outstanding and features the cream of the crop of recent British Isles cinema production, direct from the Toronto and Cannes film festivals.”

Highlights of the line-up include:

Conclave. A riveting religious thriller following the secretive and ancient events of selecting a new Pope. Based on the international best-seller by Robert Harris and directed by Oscar-winning Edward Berger, the film follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as he navigates this intense and covert event following the Pope’s unexpected death. Screenings: 24 October at 5.45pm, and 7 November at 5.45pm.

A riveting religious thriller following the secretive and ancient events of selecting a new Pope. Based on the international best-seller by Robert Harris and directed by Oscar-winning Edward Berger, the film follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as he navigates this intense and covert event following the Pope’s unexpected death. Screenings: 24 October at 5.45pm, and 7 November at 5.45pm. We Live in Time . This beautifully crafted romance starring Oscar nominees Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and directed by BAFTA-winner John Crowley, tells the story of Tobias (Garfield) and Almut (Pugh), whose relationship is filled with unexpected twist, beginning with a dramatic car accident. Screenings: 27 October at 5.45pm, and 2 November at 6pm.

. This beautifully crafted romance starring Oscar nominees Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and directed by BAFTA-winner John Crowley, tells the story of Tobias (Garfield) and Almut (Pugh), whose relationship is filled with unexpected twist, beginning with a dramatic car accident. Screenings: 27 October at 5.45pm, and 2 November at 6pm. Widow Clicquot . Based on the New York Times best-selling biography, this impressive tale recounts the true story of the “Grande Dame of Champagne,” Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin (Haley Bennett, Cyrano ). At the age of 20, she became Madame Clicquot after marrying the scion of a winemaking family, taking on the challenges of his legacy. Screenings: 24 October at 8.15pm, 28 October at 3pm, 2 November at 1pm, and 5 November at 6pm.

. Based on the New York Times best-selling biography, this impressive tale recounts the true story of the “Grande Dame of Champagne,” Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin (Haley Bennett, ). At the age of 20, she became Madame Clicquot after marrying the scion of a winemaking family, taking on the challenges of his legacy. Screenings: 24 October at 8.15pm, 28 October at 3pm, 2 November at 1pm, and 5 November at 6pm. The Salt Path. Based on the Sunday Times best-seller by Raynor Winn, The Salt Path is the profound true story of husband and wife, Raynor (Gillian Anderson) and Moth (Jason Isaacs) Winn’s 630-mile trek along the beautiful but rugged English coast, from Dorset to Somerset. Screenings: 26 October at 5.15pm, and 3 November at 3pm.

Head to the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery website – govettbrewster.com - for the full festival schedule and ticketing information but get in quick so you don’t miss out. Every ticket purchased puts you into the draw to win a trip for two to Ireland, see britishandirishfilmfestival.co.nz for more details.

Fast Facts

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery opened in 1970, funded by a bequest from local woman Monica Brewster (nee Govett).

The first film was shown on the Gallery’s present site was in 1916.

In 1930 the current Govett-Brewster building opened as the Regent Theatre, operating until 1964.

In 2015 the Len Lye Centre, including a state-of-the-art cinema, opened.

The Len Lye Centre Cinema attracts multiple film festivals every year, as well as showing a regular programme of independent and international films and art programmes.

The New Plymouth Film Society is a membership organisation that presents films fortnightly at the Len Lye Centre Cinema.

