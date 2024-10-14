Police Catch Up With Alleged Fleeing Driver

A 50-year-old man is facing the court, after he allegedly failed to stop for Police on the North Shore last night.

Just before 9.30pm, a Police unit saw a vehicle being driven well over the legal speed limit on the Northern Motorway.

Waitematā Road Policing Manager, Senior Sergeant Andrew Hawkins, says the driver was signalled to stop. He slowed down but did not pull over.

“As Police pulled alongside this vehicle, the driver has sped up again, and fled. We did not pursue and followed the vehicle’s movements on traffic cameras.

“The vehicle exited the motorway at Onewa, and officers soon found it abandoned on Tarahanga Street in Northcote.

“The alleged driver was quickly located nearby but claimed to have no knowledge of the vehicle. Its keys were found in his pocket, and after declining breath and blood tests, he was arrested.”

The 50-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today facing charges of failing to stop, reckless driving, driving contrary to a zero-alcohol limit and refusing to give blood.

The man’s vehicle was also impounded.

“This was great work from our staff to bring the incident to a safe and satisfying conclusion,” Senior Sergeant Andrew Hawkins says.

“We won’t tolerate this abhorrent and reckless driving behaviour. The alleged offender’s actions put other motorists at great risk, and we are happy his vehicle is now off the road.”

