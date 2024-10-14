Have You Seen Temuera? Police Appeal For Information

Temuera Wakefield (Photo/Supplied)

Hawkes Bay Police are appealing for information to locate 29-year old Temuera Wakefield, who has been reported missing.

Temuera was last reported seen at his Napier address in late July, after he left stating he would be back in three weeks.

Temuera is about 180cm tall, has an afro and is of a thin build. Police believe it is possible that he is still in the Napier area.

His whanau and Police are concerned for his welfare.

Police are asking anyone with information about Temueras whereabouts to please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240901/1924.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

