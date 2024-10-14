Goodbye Dunkirk Rd: Watercare Moves Out After $51m Wastewater Upgrades

It’s official! Watercare has moved out from Dunkirk Rd. After 27 months, Watercare has completed a new wastewater pump station and a 1.4-kilometre gravity main that will greatly reduce overflows into the Tāmaki River and accommodate planned growth in the area.

The infrastructure was delivered under a $51 million shovel ready project between Watercare and Kāinga Ora.

The laydown area along Dunkirk Rd has been removed. (Photo/Supplied)

Watercare capital delivery general manager Suzanne Lucas says the wastewater upgrades were delivered on time and under budget.

“This achievement is a testament to the combined efforts of our designers, infrastructure teams, and contractors who worked collaboratively to deliver critical infrastructure that meets the needs of the community without exceeding our budget.”

Watercare project manager Jason Salmon says that since the pump station went into service in July, teams have been busy

“They have demolished the old pump station in the reserve and cleared out the laydown site where all the equipment and materials were stored.

“This month our crews worked hard to complete the final remediation, planting and operational works at the reserve and pump station sites.

“They also removed the traffic management, enabling access to Dunkirk Rd from Tangaroa St and Tobruk Rd.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Salmon says the new Dunkirk Wastewater Pump Station – on the corner of Dunkirk Rd and Tangaroa St – can handle flows of up to 225 litres per second and hold up to 700,000 litres of wastewater across its four underground storage tanks.

“The pump station’s increased pumping and storage capacity will play a significant role in reducing overflows into the Tāmaki River during wet weather.

"The gravity main will also help to prevent most overflows into local waterways by diverting the extra flow during heavy rainfall to the new wastewater pump station.

"In the future, stage two of the works will involve construction of a new rising main from the pump station to the Eastern Interceptor – a large transmission pipe that carries wastewater to our Māngere Wastewater Treatment Plant.”

Salmon thanks the community for their patience and understanding while Watercare and its construction partner Fulton Hogan undertook this critical infrastructure work.

“The completion of the Dunkirk wastewater upgrades marks the end of a significant journey to futureproof for current and future generations.

“The benefits of these upgrades will be felt for years to come, ensuring a sustainable future for our community."

© Scoop Media

