Caution For Summer Boating Season

There’s a heads-up for boaties around New Zealand as summer approaches.

Marlborough District Council, Marlborough Sounds Marinas and Biosecurity New Zealand hosted an event in Picton today (Monday 14 October) to mark the beginning of the summer boating season.

Sounds Ward Councillor Barbara Faulls said that with warmer weather and Labour Weekend coming up, boaties start to get out on the water more.

“The Marlborough Sounds is a very popular boating area, with 1700km of coastline. We have a lot to protect here including tourism, aquaculture and our unique environment that we all want to continue to enjoy.”

The three organisations are calling for boaties going to marine areas to undertake good biosecurity practices this summer to avoid accidentally spreading invasive weeds or pests that cause great harm when they become established somewhere new.

The three have worked together over the past decade to keep the fouling pest Mediterranean fanworm from establishing in Marlborough waters. Fanworm was first found locally in 2014 when it was spotted growing on a visiting recreational vessel in Waikawa Bay. Fanworm forms large dense colonies that exclude any other life and has a high filtering ability so it out-competes other species for food.

Marlborough Sounds Marinas manager Anouk Euzeby said the key to keeping out harmful species such as the fanworm or exotic caulerpa is vigilance to protect the unique marine ecosystems of the Marlborough Sounds.

“At the marinas we ensure all vessels requesting a berth are screened and informed of biosecurity protocols. This proactive approach is vital for managing risks posed by incoming vessels from areas of the country where incursions are already established.”

Biosecurity New Zealand Pest Management Director John Walsh said keeping a boat hull and gear clean extends their life and improves their performance, as well as avoiding taking along a nasty hitchhiker.

A new nationwide biosecurity campaign, Protect Our Paradise, aims to help boaties who are going out in marine areas. “We have a boating paradise here that’s worth protecting. The campaign is connecting with boaties nationwide and linking them with information,” said Mr Walsh.

Three types of marine biosecurity cleaning are being promoted:

For all types of boats: check and clean off gear and anchor before you move during a trip

For trailer boats: drain the bilge and clean when you get home

For moored boats: keep your hull clean and maintain antifouling.

Marlborough’s marine community is embracing Protect Our Paradise, with messaging going out to 2000 marina customers in marina newsletters, social media and an annual mailout.

“We’re delighted to help mark the beginning of the summer boating season and support the Protect Our Paradise campaign,” Barbara Faulls said.

Information about Protect Our Paradise can be found at: www.biosecurity.govt.nz/boaties

