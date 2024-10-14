Kings Quarry Extension Declined Consent Under COVID-19 Fast-track Act

An independent panel has declined resource consent to expand a quarry in Wainui, Auckland.

Kings Quarry Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involved expanding an existing quarry at Pebble Brook Road in Wainui, Auckland.

The decision comes 196 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

Image:Supplied

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Kings Quarry decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/kings-quarry/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

