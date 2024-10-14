Expect Delays Following Crash, SH1 Johnsonville Off-ramp - Wellington
Monday, 14 October 2024, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle
crash on State Highway 1 northbound at the Johnsonville
off-ramp.
The crash was reported to Police at around
4:10pm.
The Johnsonville off-ramp is partially
blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Three
people have been transported to hospital with minor to
moderate
injuries.
