Tauranga Water Supply To Be Fluoridated From 24 October 2024

Monday, 14 October 2024, 4:51 pm
Column: Tauranga City Council

At an Extraordinary Council meeting held today, Tauranga’s Mayor and Councillors passed a resolution confirming that they would comply with the Director-General of Health’s directive and fluoridate Tauranga’s water supply from 24 October 2024.

While the Mayor and Councillors’ preference was to wait for court cases in New Zealand to be resolved, and for personal assurance from the Director-General of Health that fluoride is safe and adding it to the water supply involves no unjustified limitations on rights, the resolution was made to ensure council’s legislative compliance with the direction given by the Director-General of Health to add fluoride to the city’s water supply.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale acknowledges there are some community members and Councillors who feel Council should be making a harder stand against the directive.

"But ultimately the Council passed a resolution with a split vote and we have to respect the democratic process and support the final decision."

“If council does not comply with the Ministry of Health direction, we would be acting outside the law and substantial financial penalties may be levied against Tauranga City Council and elected members until we comply. Ultimately the Councillors felt it was important to stay within the law."

A report will be brought to the council in December exploring options and detailing the costs of establishing an unfluoridated water supply point for the community.

In July 2022, the Director-General of Health directed 14 local authorities, including Tauranga City Council, to add fluoride to their water supplies. The specialised equipment required to fluoridate the water costs around $3M and has been funded by central government.

More information can be found at: www.tauranga.govt.nz/fluoride

