Seafood New Zealand Concerned About Misunderstandings In The Hauraki Gulf

Fishing industry representative body Seafood New Zealand is asking for a calm ‘wait and see’ approach on decisions around fishing access in the Hauraki Gulf.

In the last 36 hours, several environmental or other interest groups have raised questions about the intention to let a small number of commercial operators, with a very specific net type, continue to access certain areas of the Gulf, that were previously expected to be closed to them.

The change is to the Hauraki Gulf/Tìkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill, but the amended version has not been shared publicly. However, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka did issue a media release yesterday saying that Cabinet has agreed to pass the Bill into law with some amendments. His release specifically mentioned ring netting being allowed in some protected areas for fishers supplying local communities.

CEO Lisa Futschek says the concerns about ring net fishing have been taken to extremes by some groups who see this as rendering the bill meaningless.

“Ring net fishing is a low impact type of fishing that involves around half a dozen very small commercial boats. These fishers are supplying fish to kiwis in local communities. These people can’t always access fresh kaimoana through other means and we believe New Zealanders should be able to benefit from the fish that is caught in their waters.”

Beyond that specific comment, Lisa is urging a wait and see approach.

“We don’t know what other changes, if any, have been included in the version of the Bill approved by Cabinet.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “What we can say is that Seafood New Zealand had serious concerns from the start about the Bill, and the process taken to bring it into law. For example, there were clauses added after the Select Committee process, and therefore unconsulted, which would seriously disadvantage commercial fishers.

“We also know that commercial fishing has become a scapegoat in the Hauraki Gulf. But we are not the problem. For many years, commercial fishers have been closely monitored along with the health of the Gulf. Our activities are carefully contained – nearly 30% of the Gulf is already closed to bottom fishing methods. We fish the same grounds regularly and we know the science backs up our personal experience - that fish stocks are in good health.

“The real problems are sedimentation, runoff and pollution, plus all the issues in the Gulf are exacerbated by climate change. Right now, an average 3,726 tonnes of nitrogen are discharged into the Firth of Thames each year. This degree of discharge has not substantially changed in over 20 years. Monitoring sediment in the Gulf has shown that only 38% of studied sites have good or better benthic health. This is the real problem for the Gulf. Not commercial fishing activity.”

Lisa is urging parties to come together to cooperate for the health of the Gulf, and to place science, not sensationalism, at the centre of the decision-making process.

“We all rely on a healthy Hauraki Gulf. This area is a treasure, and for our fishers who are out there everyday, we want it to be in fantastic condition. We want to work cooperatively to protect our moana and to make sure all kiwis have access to their own seafood.”

