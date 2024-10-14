Update: Man Found In Critical Condition, Whangamarino

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke:

A scene examination has been completed at Hampton Downs Road after a man was located critically injured in the early hours of this morning.

The victim remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital, and Police are in the early stages of determining the circumstances that led to the man being injured.

Cordons have since been removed and the road has reopened.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the Hampton Downs area between 10pm on Sunday 13 October and 1am this morning, 14 October. This includes any dashcam footage from in the area.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241014/2225.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

