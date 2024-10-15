Nearly 7000 Homes Across Otago Potentially Eligible For Free Insulation

Nearly 7000 households across Otago could be eligible for free insulation thanks to funding from Government’s partnerships with local entities.

The Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, administered by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) covers 80-90% of the cost of approved insulation for owner-occupied homes built before 2008 in lower-income areas.

Dunedin City Council, Otago Community Trust and Central Lakes Trust recently confirmed continued support to top up the government grants, to make Warmer Kiwi Homes insulation retrofits free for eligible households across the Otago region.

EECA estimated more than 6750 homes across Otago could be eligible for free insulation, based on Census data. Of these, about 490 were in South Dunedin and about 540 were in Mosgiel. Kaitangata, near Balclutha, also had a high proportion of eligible homes, estimated at 156.

Warmer Kiwi Homes Manager Henry Nepia said an insulated home was a warmer, drier and healthier home.

“More than 2000 retrofits in Otago have been part-funded by Warmer Kiwi Homes since 2018, and we want more families to benefit from this programme,” he said.

Nepia added it was a great time of year to apply, as wait times were far shorter.

“Your whānau could be enjoying a cooler house this summer as well as a warmer, drier house that will be much cheaper to heat next winter.”

Nepia encouraged homeowners across Otago to check their eligibility for Warmer Kiwi Homes grants using the tool at www.warmerkiwihomes.govt.nz.

Community Services Card and SuperGold Card holders were eligible even if they did not live in a lower-income area.

The programme also covers up to 80% of the cost of approved energy efficient heaters, for insulated homes meeting the same criteria.

Otago Community Trust and Central Lakes Trust are offering $345 towards the cost of new heating appliances eligible for a grant.

Otago Community Trust CEO Jemma Adams said: “We’ve seen the positive impact of insulation and energy efficient heating in communities around Otago. Living in a warmer, drier home has flow-on effects for businesses and schools in the area, with employees and students taking fewer sick days because they’re less susceptible to respiratory illnesses associated with cold, damp living conditions.

“We’re keen to see as many households as possible take up this offer – it can be life-changing.”

