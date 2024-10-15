Serious Crash, SH1, Waiouru

State Highway 1 is blocked by a serious crash involving a vehicle and a truck.

At least one person has critical injuries.

The crash was reported about 11.05am, and happened south of Waiouru, between Hassett Drive and Waiaruhe Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Traffic management is being arranged, but motorists are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

