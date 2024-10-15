Serious Crash, SH1, Waiouru
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 is blocked by a serious crash involving a
vehicle and a truck.
At least one person has critical
injuries.
The crash was reported about 11.05am, and
happened south of Waiouru, between Hassett Drive and
Waiaruhe Road.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Traffic management is being arranged, but
motorists are advised to expect
delays.
