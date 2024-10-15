Delays: State Highway 2, Putorino

Motorists travelling on State Highway 2 near Putorino should expect delays following a truck crash this morning.

The truck rolled, blocking the highway, near the intersection of Waikare Road, about 8.10am.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

While the road remains open, traffic management will be in place while the truck is salvaged in stages. Police advise motorists to expect delays of up to 30 minutes while this work is carried out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

