New Waterfront Boardwalk And Rail Underpass Enhance Coastal Experience In The City Centre

Another milestone in connecting our city centre with Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour is complete with the opening of the city centre’s new boardwalk and rail underpass today.

The shared pathway, a 170m long boardwalk, hugs the water’s edge, connecting the southern end of The Strand to the rail underpass next to the Harbourside restaurant.

Now, residents and visitors alike can enjoy a stroll or cycle from the city centre along the harbour-edge and up through the new Tunks Reserve walkway to Elizabeth Street.

Features of the boardwalk and rail underpass include several seating areas, pathway lighting and a large platform space for people to take in the harbour views.

Tauranga City CouncilCity Development and Partnership General Manager, Gareth Wallis, says it’s great to see members of the community already using the boardwalk to enjoy the harbour, or to find a quiet moment to relax on their lunch break.

“Coming into Spring with warmer weather and longer days, I’m loving seeing so many of our community experiencing the freshly opened space already. There’s plenty of room to take in the tranquil harbour views, to pause and reflect while enjoying being close to our natural environment.”

Project Manager Ali Mehr says the project’s completion marks another chapter in the city centre as it continues along its revitalisation journey.

“The boardwalk and railway underpass focus on reconnecting the city centre to its rich waterfront heritage while acknowledging the site’s significance to mana whenua.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The opening of the boardwalk and railway underpass joins the recently reopened and upgraded Masonic Park, as part of the city centre transformation.

For more information about these and all the other projects happening in the city centre, please visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre

© Scoop Media

