Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have You Seen Franque?

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Franque who has been reported missing.

Franque hasn't been seen since Wednesday 2 October. (Photo/Supplied)

Franque was last seen at her home in Manurewa on Wednesday 2 October. Our enquiries have been ongoing, and we are now seeking information from the public.

Franque has a distinguishing birth mark on the side of her neck and head. It’s believed she is somewhere in Whangārei, or in the south Auckland area, possibly in Manurewa, Papakura, Pukekohe or Papatoetoe.

Her family and Police have concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who sees Franque to please contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 241014/3703.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 