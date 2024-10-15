Have You Seen Franque?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Franque who has been reported missing.

Franque hasn't been seen since Wednesday 2 October. (Photo/Supplied)

Franque was last seen at her home in Manurewa on Wednesday 2 October. Our enquiries have been ongoing, and we are now seeking information from the public.

Franque has a distinguishing birth mark on the side of her neck and head. It’s believed she is somewhere in Whangārei, or in the south Auckland area, possibly in Manurewa, Papakura, Pukekohe or Papatoetoe.

Her family and Police have concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who sees Franque to please contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 241014/3703.

