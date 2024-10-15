Key Initiatives Funded Around The Country To Help Reduce Harm On The Water

Just under three quarters of a million dollars has been allocated to 29 programmes supporting safer boating up and down New Zealand.

Tragically, on average 18 people a year lose their lives in recreational craft incidents. This winter has been a stark reminder of the dangers on the water, with eight people losing their lives in four separate incidents since mid-July.

Maritime NZ Director, Kirstie Hewlett says "getting out on the water is a key part of life in New Zealand, and the recreational craft sector want people to not only enjoy the water, but be well informed about the risks, understand what can go wrong, and to come home safe."

Approximately 1.7 million people in Aotearoa undertake activities on the water each year. Through the grant funding Maritime NZ looks to work with partners who can reach these recreational craft users, particularly high risk users, and deliver initiatives that can have a real impact on reducing harm on the water. A key requirement of the funding this year was that applicants could demonstrate how their initiatives delivered the outcomes in the Recreational Craft Strategy, developed by the Safer Boating Forum.

"The recreational sector is broad, from stand up paddle boards to high powered motorboats. This funding goes to organisations right across the sector who have highly skilled and talented people that want to improve the knowledge of those who enjoy being out in the water," she says.

Funding will go to a range of different regional councils as well as national bodies. Some of the larger grants have gone towards supporting Coastguard.

Among the initiatives that have secured funding are Coastguard’s Old4New lifejacket upgrade programme, as well as its bar crossing seminars; Waka Ama NZ, to build on the culture of water safety for waka ama; and Northland Regional Council’s Nobody’s Stronger Than Tangaroa campaign. Tasman District Council has received funding to appoint an Iwi Launch Warden in a remote region of Golden Bay, where there is an increased presence of recreational craft users in the holiday period.

From spring through to Easter, many people in New Zealand enjoy the good weather out on the water. The team at Maritime NZ and its partners hope they will check out the programmes and initiatives on offer to improve their knowledge and safety skills on the water.

Successful recipients:

Council / Organisation: Bay of Plenty Regional Council Programme: Kia marutau ki te wai Description: Continuation of Safer Boating Education to Maori and Pasifika to address harm and reduce fatalities by giving them access to boating education. Funding Approved: $15,000

Council / Organisation: Bay of Plenty Regional Council Programme: Safety is our Wai Description: Continuation of on water and boat ramp education Funding Approved: $60,000

Council / Organisation: Buller District Council Programme: Understand - Monitor - Inform Description: New Programme to deliver a West Coast regional wide safer boating education and interaction programme. Funding Approved: $7,356

Council / Organisation: Canoe Racing New Zealand Programme: Try-Learn-Explore Description: A programme specifically focussed on safe paddling practises, and increasing knowledge and awareness of conditions. Funding Approved: $15,000

Council / Organisation: Coastguard New Zealand Tautiaki Moana Aotearoa Programme: Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade Campaign Description: Continuation of the Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign offering discounted lifejackets and PFD’s to those who upgrade their old or damaged lifejackets across NZ. Funding Approved: $80,000

Council / Organisation: Coastguard NZ Programme: Ko Tangata Moana Description: Continuation of programme to provide education and skills to recreational craft users of Māori, Pasifika and Asian descent. Funding Approved: $90,000

Council / Organisation: Environment Canterbury Programme: Canterbury Safe Boating Programme Description: Continuation of programme to educate safer boating on-water and at boat ramps. Funding Approved: $45,000

Council / Organisation: Environment Southland Programme: Environment Southland Boating Safety Program Description: Continuation of existing programme to deliver consistent boating safety education to recreational boating operators on water and on boat ramps. Funding Approved: $15,000

Council / Organisation: Gisborne District Council Programme: Tairāwhiti Haumaru Moana Description: Continuation of promoting safer boating throughout the region, particularly in more isolated and remote coastal communities in partnership with Māori Wardens. Funding Approved: $32,000

Council / Organisation: Greater Wellington Regional Council Programme: Be Responsibility (for actions/for safety) Description: Continuation of nationally consistent safe boating messages with a strong education push and basic messaging. Funding Approved: $30,000

Council / Organisation: Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Programme: Hawke’s Bay Safer Boating Programme Description: Continuation of education program of delivering Safer Boating Education to high risk communities. Funding Approved: $10,500

Council / Organisation: Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers (KASK) Programme: KayakSafe NZ Description: Continuation of delivery of key kayaking safety messages through a variety of channels. Funding Approved: $7,000

Council / Organisation: Marlborough District Council Programme: Marlborough Boating Safety Workshop Description: Continuing of educating theory and practical boat safety to recreational craft users. Funding Approved: $15,000

Council / Organisation: Nelson City Council Programme: Maritime Safety Internship Description: Continuation of increasing safety education and compliance for Nelson waters Funding Approved: $16,265

Council / Organisation: Nelson City Council/Tasman District Council Programme: Sup Water Safety Course Description: Continuation of programme to educate SUP users on safety and help develop skills about informed decision making in dynamic environments. Funding Approved: $5,920

Council / Organisation: New Zealand Stand Up Paddling Inc. (NZSUP) Programme: SUP SAFE Description: Continuation of campaign targeted at stand up paddle boarders to increase safety behaviours. Funding Approved: $16,600

Council / Organisation: New Zealand Sport Fishing Council Inc. Programme: Coasters and Conversations - Introducing water safety to seasoned fishos and the next generation Description: New initiative that implements targeted messages that promote water safety. Funding Approved: $10,000

Council / Organisation: New Zealand Underwater Association Programme: Fly the Flag Description: New initiative to enable boaties to access free boat dive flags & float flags. Funding Approved: $3,613

Council / Organisation: Northland Regional Council Programme: Nobody’s stronger then Tangaroa Description: Continuation of engaging with remote communities with specific messaging and face to face engagement, and deliver lifejacket hubs. Funding Approved: $80,000

Council / Organisation: Otago Regional Council Programme: Otago Recreational Safer Boating Campaign Description: New programme to expand community’s understanding of safety in Otago waterways. Funding Approved: $20,000

Council / Organisation: Queenstown Lakes District Council Programme: QLDC Waterways Skipper Responsibility Campaign Description: Increased public messaging to promote skipper responsibility of waterways within region. Funding Approved: $7,000

Council / Organisation: Surfing New Zealand Programme: Surfers Rescue 24/7 Description: New programme to encourage and develop water rescue techniques. Funding Approved: $12,500

Council / Organisation: Tasman District Council Programme: Summer Student 2024/2025 Description: New programme to employ student to support safer boating messaging across the Tasman region. Funding Approved: $14,790

Council / Organisation: Tasman District Council Programme: Iwi Launch Warden Description: New programme to appoint an Iwi Launch Warden in Golden Bay to increase safety awareness in remote area of the region. Funding Approved: $6,000

Council / Organisation: Waikato Regional Council Programme: Operation Neptune Description: Continuation of on-water education engagement and enforcement while delivering safety messages Funding Approved: $40,000

Council / Organisation: Waka Ama NZ Programme: Building a culture of water safety for Waka Ama NZ Description: Continuation of building a culture of water safety for Waka Ama NZ by CBE Waka Ama Safety Courses and Social Media campaigns. Funding Approved: $23,500

Council / Organisation: Watersafe Auckland Inc.(Drowning Prevention Auckland) Programme: WaiWise for Safer Boating for Pacific Peoples, and Asian Communities Description: Continuation of programme to provide specific drowning prevention education for the three at-risk communities in Tāmaki Makaurau. Funding Approved: $19,482

Council / Organisation: Watersafe Auckland Inc.(Drowning Prevention Auckland) Programme: Expansion of Lifejacket Hubs Description: Continuation to provide hubs where people can access lifejackets and support the establishment of further hubs. Funding Approved: $40,000

Council / Organisation: Yachting New Zealand Programme: Yachting New Zealand Coastal Personal Safety Course Description: A new programme to deliver a coastal yacht personal safety course. Funding Approved: $5,500

Total Funding Approved: $743,026

