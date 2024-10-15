Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal Crash: SH1, Marton

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm two people have died following a crash between a bus and a truck on State Highway 1 near Marton.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 8.50am. It occurred under a rail bridge, between Wings Line and Calico Line.

The drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles. Police are providing support to their families.

The Serious Crash Unit has carried out a scene examination and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team will carry out an inspection of both vehicles.

Enquiries to establish the cause of the crash will likely take some time.

The road has reopened to traffic.

No further information is available at present.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 