Fatal Crash: SH1, Marton

Police can confirm two people have died following a crash between a bus and a truck on State Highway 1 near Marton.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 8.50am. It occurred under a rail bridge, between Wings Line and Calico Line.

The drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles. Police are providing support to their families.

The Serious Crash Unit has carried out a scene examination and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team will carry out an inspection of both vehicles.

Enquiries to establish the cause of the crash will likely take some time.

The road has reopened to traffic.

No further information is available at present.

