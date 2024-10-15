Riccarton Road Closed Following Crash - Canterbury
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Riccarton Road is closed between Matipo Street and
Clarence Street following a crash.
The single vehicle
crash was reported to Police around 3:30pm.
One person
has been transported to hospital with serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, as
the road will be closed for some
time.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more