Update: Riccarton Road Remains Closed Following Crash - Canterbury
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 5:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Riccarton Road is now closed between Straven Road and
Rimu Street following an earlier crash.
Rotheram
Street is also closed between Riccarton Road and Dilworth
Street.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
