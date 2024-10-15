Police Urge Drivers To Take Care, After A Shocking Day On The Roads

The deaths of four people today are a chilling reminder of what can go wrong on our roads.

Two drivers died following a crash in Marton at around 8.50am.

Just over two hours later, two more people died when a car and a truck collided just south of Waiouru. The third occupant of the car, a young person, was critically injured after being ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the truck is physically unharmed, but understandably shaken by the traumatic events.

Whanganui Area Commander Inspector Neil Forlong says that both crash scenes were horrific.

“In both cases, the vehicles collided head on, causing significant damage that created its own challenges for emergency services, who have had to use specialist tools to get into the vehicles.

“The focus of Police is now on answering the ‘how’ and ‘why’ – determining what went so wrong.

“The investigations will take some time, with evidence and analysis compiled by the Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team.”

Inspector Forlong praised the action of the members of the public who were first on the scene to both crashes, and the emergency responders.

“They were faced with something nobody should ever have to confront – but seeing people in need, they did what they could to help.”

Support is being provided to the next of kin, and the members of the public who were first on scene.

Inspector Forlong urged anyone on the roads, especially over the upcoming Labour Weekend, to remember the four lives that were lost in his area.

“This shows how little time you have to react to something going wrong. You might be a confident driver, but don’t lose sight of the fact you’re sharing the road with other people.”

Police actively target high-risk driving behaviours, and focus on restraints, impairment, distractions, and speed – factors that massively influence the outcome of a crash.

“Today was a worst-case scenario.

“We know this will impact a lot of people – family, friends, emergency service personnel, and the other motorists who were just on their way to a destination but stopped to help.

“If you’re on the road, please take your time, and don’t forget how quickly things can go horribly wrong.”

