Attempted Murder Charge Following Crash

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 5:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a crash in Manurewa in August, which left a woman with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly intentionally crashing a vehicle he was driving with a female passenger.

The crash, on Adams Road, happened at about 7.36pm on 3 August.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, says the female victim, who was known to the man, suffered multiple serious injuries after the vehicle ploughed into a parked truck.

“Our investigation team has been working round the clock to piece together the events leading up to and surrounding this incident.

“We’re pleased to finally hold this person to account for this terrible crime.”

Detective Inspector Vickers says the victim has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover from serious injuries sustained during the incident.

The man is due in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

