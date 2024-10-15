Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Road Closed Following Vehicle Fire, State Highway 16, Whenuapai - Waitematā

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 7:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Motorists are advised to expect delays travelling westbound on State Highway 16 in the Whenuapai area, following an incident this evening.

Emergency services attended after recieving a report at 6.50pm of a vehicle on fire on the road. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries are reported.

The westbound lane is closed and traffic management is in place, thankyou for your patience while the vehicle is towed and the roadway is cleared.

