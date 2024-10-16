Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ORC Switches October Meeting To Otago Museum

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 10:40 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

ORC’s next full Council meeting will be held at a room in Otago Museum in Dunedin next Wednesday, given the level of potential public interest, says ORC’s Chief Executive Richard Saunders.

“There’s only limited capacity and no over-flow option to host members of the public at Philip Laing House, so we decided it was prudent to switch to a larger more accommodating venue,” he says.

While there is a full Agenda to work through for the day-long meeting, Mr Saunders noted ORC is due to decide on 23 October whether to go ahead and publicly notify its proposed Land and Water Regional Plan (LWRP) later this month or consider pausing its progress.

Mr Saunders says the Wednesday meeting will be split into two parts.

The first part of the meeting, starting at 9am, and will include all non-LWRP related public forum and general papers. The second part will start at 1pm and include any pLWRP related public forum requests and the decision paper on the pLWRP.

The Agenda for the 23 October meeting is scheduled to be online on 21 October.

Full Council meeting Wednesday 23 October 2024

Venue: Tūhura, (Hutton theatre) Otago Museum, 416 Great King Street North, North Dunedin

9am – 5pm (*The proposed Land and Water Regional Plan will be considered from 1pm)

Livestream: Link will be available from Monday within the agenda on web site: orc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

