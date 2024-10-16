Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Apology Following Wrongful Conviction Of Alan Hall

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 10:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Coster, met with Alan Hall to apologise for shortcomings in the investigation that saw him wrongfully convicted of murder in 1985.

Mr Hall spent 19 years in prison for the murder of Arthur Easton before his conviction was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2022. 

Last month Police charged three men in relation to the wrongful conviction.

“This week I met with Alan and his family and apologised on behalf of NZ Police for the shortcomings in our original investigation that led to his wrong conviction,” Commissioner Coster says.

“I am grateful to Alan and his family, who have been a great support to him, for meeting with me and accepting our apology.

"Police continue to investigate. As matters pertaining to this case are still before the court it would not be appropriate for me to comment any further."

Family statement – to be attributed to Geoff Hall:

“Alan really appreciates and thanks the Commissioner and the investigation teams for meeting with him.

“His apology marks another milestone for Alan and our family in acknowledging the injustices of the past.

“Our family appreciates the work the Police have committed to these investigations.”

