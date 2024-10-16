Kiwis Challenged To Go #Offthegrid To Support People Without Shelter Around The World

Kiwis are being asked to give up their comforts for a night and go OffTheGrid to support those who are forced to go without.

OffTheGrid encourages Kiwis, whether it’s families or friends, individuals, schools or clubs, to get a taste of what it’s like to have no home or electricity for 24 hours. The campaign, in turn, raises money to help fund ShelterBox projects around the world.

The ShelterBox charity specialises in emergency shelter, supporting people who have been uprooted from their homes because of conflict or disaster.

OffTheGrid offers a range of challenge levels. Participants can choose an overnight lounge room or backyard camp or camp further afield with no electricity or devices. To further challenge themselves they could cook their food over a bonfire for the evening.

For schools they might unplug for the school day and experience what learning is like with no electricity, learning devices, or even a classroom - a reality many face when disaster strikes.

Participants are asked to encourage their families and friends to support their endeavour with all proceeds going to ShelterBox. In turn, each donation supports communities who need shelter aid around the world.

The OffTheGrid campaign has been successfully run in Australia and Canada, and now it’s New Zealand’s turn to shine.

“We’re living in an era where we’re seeing escalating conflict around the world in regions where millions are already struggling with poverty, and simultaneously other regions are being battered by mother nature, whether it be cyclones, hurricanes, floods, droughts, or earthquakes – millions of people are being left in need of Shelter Aid.” ShelterBox New Zealand’s Engagement & Communications Coordinator Samantha Beight says.

The disaster relief charity, founded in 2000 in the UK with offices around the world, has helped over 2.5 million people in around 100 countries. ShelterBox is working across the world in places such as Gaza, Somalia, Yemen, and Ethiopia, supporting people who have been displaced by disaster or conflict.

This support could be anything from tents, thermal blankets, solar lights, water filters, building supplies and shelter aid kits which are customised to meet the individual needs of each community helped.

“Sometimes that shelter aid, despite it being so simple, could be the difference between life and death,” Beight says.

“We really hope Kiwis will get behind this initiative and participate in OffTheGrid for 2025. We are very lucky in New Zealand to have a good support system to help those in need when disaster strikes. Many countries around the world don’t have that. This is one way we can stand in solidarity and show our support to those who really need that helping hand.”

People wishing to find out more about OffTheGrid can visit offthegrid2025.raiselysite.com

