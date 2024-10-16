Princess Cruises’ Summer Season Set To Deliver Big Economic Boost As Crown Princess Makes Maiden Voyage Around NZ

Crown Princess (pictured above) visits New Zealand for this first time this summer season together with two other Princess ships Royal Princess and Diamond Princess – all expected to deliver an economic uplift to local communities and businesses across Aotearoa. (Photo/Supplied)



Crown Princess is heading to New Zealand for the first time making her maiden call into the Bay of Islands on Thursday as part of her debut summer season down under.

The ship, which carries up to 3090 guests, joins Royal Princess and Diamond Princess in making regular visits to ports around the country during the 2024-25 summer cruise season, contributing a combined NZ$30 million to the local New Zealand economy. Together, the three Princess ships will visit New Zealand 19 times between October this year and May next year.

Crown Princess will visit the Bay of Islands before heading south to Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington and Picton, and then across the Tasman to Sydney where she will be homeported year-round.

Princess Cruises President, John Padgett said the full-time deployment of Crown Princess in Australia and the popular New Zealand itineraries of all three Princess ships reflects Princess’ continuing commitment to the region.

“We are looking forward to Crown Princess’s inaugural visit to New Zealand. The economic contribution of our deployment throughout the summer season brings significant benefits to regional economies and businesses,” says Padgett.

“We are committed to providing our guests with unforgettable experiences that showcase the very best of New Zealand’s natural beauty, cultural richness and warm hospitality.”

ID New Zealand Executive Director, Debbie Summers says the summer cruise season will bring a significant influx of international visitors, playing a crucial role in boosting the local economy and connecting New Zealand with the global travel market.

“We cannot wait for the return of Princess ships to New Zealand. These calls will bring a badly needed economic uplift to our regions, especially those off the normal ‘beaten track’, so the welcome mats will be firmly out for these ships! They also bring a sense of pride and happy footfall to our port destinations, one that local communities appreciate and are thankful for,” says Ms Summers.

As part of its commitment to New Zealand, Princess Cruises continues to support local conservation projects through its Princess Local Partnerships Program, which includes initiatives like Bay Bush Action in Northland and Otago’s Nature Wonders, aimed at preserving the country’s unique wildlife and natural habitats.

“These partnerships align with our focus on environmental stewardship and our desire to positively impact the communities we visit,” added Padgett.

From her new Australian homeport base, Crown Princess will set sail on the biggest world cruise ever undertaken by any cruise line in the Southern or Northern Hemisphere. Three thousand guests are set to embark on an epic 113-night circumnavigation of the globe departing from Auckland in May 2025.

“Crown's world cruise in 2025 will be the largest we’ve ever operated with 3000 guests travelling together continuously on a full world cruise. Never have that many people come together to sail the globe on a Princess ship which speaks to the unique popularity world cruising has in the region," says Mr Padgett.

Crown Princess features include 1,547 staterooms, including 200 suites and minisuites, more than a dozen dining options including popular speciality restaurants Sabatini’s and Crown Grill, and a raft of activities from live entertainment in the Princess Theatre and blockbuster movies on the giant Movies Under The Stars screen to four swimming pools and the luxurious Lotus Spa.

With almost 900 of her staterooms featuring private balconies – more than any other ship ever based Down Under – Crown Princess will give more New Zealanders the chance to cruise in style.

That is further enhanced with Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages so guests can enjoy the ultimate in savings by adding popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when amenities are purchased separately.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium holiday with the line’s awardwinning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalisation. All 16 ships in the Princess fleet offer well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities.

