$9.2 Million To Empower Community Conservation

Tara iti/New Zealand fairy tern at MangawhaiImage: Jacob Ball | Creative Commons (Photo/Supplied)

DOC is pleased to announce funding for community-led efforts to protect our species most at risk of extinction is opening for applications today.

The DOC Community Fund will make $9.2 million available for community conservation groups to protect New Zealand’s unique wildlife and places.

This initiative will deliver tangible outcomes for biodiversity as well as fostering a collaborative spirit among New Zealanders in the fight to protect nature.

Previously funded initiatives include predator control to increase the population of critically endangered pekapeka/long-tailed bat, and restoring duneland habitat to help protect threatened bird species including tara iti / fairy tern.

Deputy Director-General Public Affairs, Sia Aston, says the passion displayed by local groups caring for our unique and precious species is inspirational.

“Community groups play a pivotal role in protecting native species and their habitats, and I am pleased to announce the DOC Community Fund will continue to support this important work,” says Sia.

“This fund always has a very high number of applicants. I encourage any interested groups to check the criteria if you have a project ready to go.”

Community groups, iwi and hapū, as well as private landowners throughout the country, can apply for the funding.

The 2024 funding round opens today, 16 October, and will close on 28 November 2024. Details of how to apply are on the DOC website. Successful applications will be announced from late March 2025.

