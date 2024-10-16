Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$9.2 Million To Empower Community Conservation

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Tara iti/New Zealand fairy tern at MangawhaiImage: Jacob Ball | Creative Commons (Photo/Supplied)

DOC is pleased to announce funding for community-led efforts to protect our species most at risk of extinction is opening for applications today.

The DOC Community Fund will make $9.2 million available for community conservation groups to protect New Zealand’s unique wildlife and places.

This initiative will deliver tangible outcomes for biodiversity as well as fostering a collaborative spirit among New Zealanders in the fight to protect nature.

Previously funded initiatives include predator control to increase the population of critically endangered pekapeka/long-tailed bat, and restoring duneland habitat to help protect threatened bird species including tara iti / fairy tern.

Deputy Director-General Public Affairs, Sia Aston, says the passion displayed by local groups caring for our unique and precious species is inspirational.

“Community groups play a pivotal role in protecting native species and their habitats, and I am pleased to announce the DOC Community Fund will continue to support this important work,” says Sia.

“This fund always has a very high number of applicants. I encourage any interested groups to check the criteria if you have a project ready to go.”

Community groups, iwi and hapū, as well as private landowners throughout the country, can apply for the funding.

The 2024 funding round opens today, 16 October, and will close on 28 November 2024. Details of how to apply are on the DOC website. Successful applications will be announced from late March 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 