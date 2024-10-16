Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
DCC Begins Early Engagement On 9 Year Plan

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Wednesday, 16 October 2024) – Members of the public are being invited to have their say as the Dunedin City Council today begins early engagement on its 9 year plan 2025-2034.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, “The 9 year plan is all about striking the right balance between investing in our city and keeping things affordable.

“We all want the best for our great small city and the people who live here, which is why we’re encouraging everyone to have their say and share what matters most to them.

“This is an early check-in with our community as we work to prepare a draft 9 year plan for more detailed consultation later.”

Mr Radich says the Council needs to keep investing in in things like renewing pipes and roads, upgrading playgrounds and looking after public buildings, as well as thinking about the future.

“This investment comes at a cost, and we’re working hard to strike the right balance and keep rates affordable while still meeting our responsibilities. We know there are some tough decisions ahead which is why it’s important for people to have their say.”

Early engagement runs from today until 30 October 2024. Members of the public can complete a survey, or share a message on our comments wall, at www.dunedin.govt.nz/9yp.

Public feedback will help inform the development of the draft 9 year plan for 2025-2034 and formal consultation will follow. The timeline is:

  • Nov-Dec 2024: Reports to Council on topical issues, including survey and feedback results.
  • Jan-Feb 2025: Draft plan developed.
  • Mar-Apr 2025: Formal community consultation on the draft plan
  • May 2025: Council deliberations
  • June 2025: Council adopts the 9 year plan 2025-2034
© Scoop Media

