Serious Crash, Great South Road, Manukau - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Great South Road near Ryan Place, Manukau.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries.

Traffic management is in place while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists, please avoid the area, or expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

