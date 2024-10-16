Serious Crash, Great South Road, Manukau - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 5:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious two-vehicle crash on Great South Road near Ryan
Place, Manukau.
Initial indications are there have
been serious injuries.
Traffic management is in place
while emergency services work at the scene.
Motorists,
please avoid the area, or expect
delays.
