Wise Water Use HB Denied Speaking Rights On Ruataniwha Dam Trust – Calls For Full Public Consultation

Wise Water Use Hawkes Bay has been denied an opportunity to speak at the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council meeting tomorrow, Thursday, 17th October. The group had requested a 5-minute speaking slot under Council’s Standing Orders which allow public participation, but this request was rejected on the grounds that the meeting agenda is too full.

Wise Water Use HB has launched a “fill the room” campaign encouraging the public to attend tomorrow’s meeting in person. The group has also provided contact details for local councillors, urging residents to call or email their councillor directly to demand full transparency and public consultation on the Ruataniwha Dam Trust.

The Council is set to endorse a Community Trust Deed for the controversial Ruataniwha Dam project, recently pre-approved under Fast-Track legislation. The dam promoters (also known locally as the ‘Water Barons’) need to place the project’s consents and IP into a ‘Community Trust’ in order to qualify for further government funding — an arrangement Wise Water Use HB and many local ratepayers oppose. The group believes the formation of this Trust has been conducted in secret, with no public consultation or transparency.

“Our request to speak on behalf of our supporters and concerned ratepayers has been denied, which is deeply concerning given the financial and environmental stakes involved,” says Dr Trevor Le Lievre, spokesperson for Wise Water Use HB.

“This so-called ‘Community Trust’ has been created without any input from the wider community, and we have just learned that the Council has spent $20,000.00 of ratepayers’ money on legal fees to draft the Trust Deed, so far. Ratepayers are also likely to be on the hook for ongoing costs, yet we’ve been kept in the dark.”

Wise Water Use HB is calling for the Council to take the Trust proposal to full public consultation, giving the community a chance to understand the details and voice concerns.

The group is urging local ratepayers and residents to attend the Council meeting tomorrow, Thursday, 17th October at 11:00 am to show their opposition to the lack of transparency surrounding the dam project.

“This Community Trust is in name only,” says Le Lievre. “The public hasn’t been consulted, and we’re asking the Council to have an open and transparent conversation with their ratepayer constituents before any irreversible decisions which will vacuum up more ratepayers’ money are made.”

