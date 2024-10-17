Tukua Tō Reo Kia Rere | Let Your Voice Fly: Hauraki Opportunity Survey

If you live, work, or play in the Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki, or Matamata-Piako areas, we want to hear from you about what matters most to you, to help our community groups and our Council make decisions that matter.

The first 2,000 people to complete the survey will go into the draw to win one of 80 gift cards valued at $25 each – one in every 25 wins.

This survey is a part of the Hauraki Opportunity Project, working together to better understand the unique community profile that makes up our Thames-Coromandel District and deliver a reputable wellbeing measurement and management framework.

This framework will focus on what is important to our community, helping us to understand the needs and goals better. By doing this, the project will help our Council make better decisions regarding future wellbeing, ensuring that the choices made reflect what our district truly values.

The survey will ask questions about your overall feelings and aspects of your wellbeing, including:

Physical | Taha tinana and mental health | Taha hinengaro

Social connections | Taha whānau

Spiritual wellbeing | Taha wairua

Factors that affect your wellbeing, such as transport, internet access, housing, and community support

Completing the survey will take about 10-15 minutes, and your feedback is invaluable.

