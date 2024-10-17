Police Find Firearm Following Stolen Vehicle Incident

A loaded revolver has been taken off the streets following an incident involving a stolen vehicle near Auckland Airport during the early hours of this morning.

At about 3am, Police were alerted to a stolen Toyota Hilux travelling along Tom Pearce Drive.

Counties Manukau West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, says the Police Eagle helicopter was able to gain observations on the vehicle as it continued along the road before pulling into a nearby premises.

“Units were able to quickly block in the vehicle and arrest two people,” he says.

“A search of the vehicle has then located a loaded revolver and a significant amount of cash.

“We are committed to holding offenders to account for these types of crimes and delivering on our intent to keep the community safe,” Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

A 29-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

