Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Find Firearm Following Stolen Vehicle Incident

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A loaded revolver has been taken off the streets following an incident involving a stolen vehicle near Auckland Airport during the early hours of this morning.

At about 3am, Police were alerted to a stolen Toyota Hilux travelling along Tom Pearce Drive.

Counties Manukau West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, says the Police Eagle helicopter was able to gain observations on the vehicle as it continued along the road before pulling into a nearby premises.

“Units were able to quickly block in the vehicle and arrest two people,” he says.

“A search of the vehicle has then located a loaded revolver and a significant amount of cash.

“We are committed to holding offenders to account for these types of crimes and delivering on our intent to keep the community safe,” Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

A 29-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 