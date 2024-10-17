Serious Crash, Mount Albert - Auckland City
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a serious crash in Mount Albert this afternoon.
At about 12.05pm, emergency services responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist and vehicle at the intersection of Carrington Road and Fontenoy Street.
One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.