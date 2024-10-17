Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Six Is Custody Following Counties Vehicle Crime

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

It was a busy night for officers in Counties Manukau, with six people taken into custody following a spate of vehicle crime across the district.

At about 10.35pm, officers in Papatoetoe attempted to stop a vehicle travelling on Plunket Road.

Counties Manukau West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, says the vehicle failed to stop for Police and continued to drive dangerously through the area.

“Police elected not to pursue and the Eagle helicopter was able to provide commentary.

“The vehicle has continued to drive in a dangerous manner before coming to a stop outside an address in Gray Avenue, where one person was quickly taken into custody.”

A 34-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today facing charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

A couple of hours later at 12.40pm, Police received a report from a member of the public who had allegedly interrupted two offenders stealing a vehicle parked on Fusion Road, Flat Bush.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan, says the informant also believed one of the offenders pointed an object that looked like a firearm in their direction before driving off in the stolen vehicle.

“At about 1pm, the vehicle was observed travelling on the motorway near Newmarket.

“Eagle was able to get overhead and units subsequently spiked the vehicle on State Highway 20, before it exited at Hillsborough Road.”

Inspector Honan says the vehicle came to a stop and officers quickly took five people into custody.

He says a search of the vehicle didn’t locate any firearms.

“We hope the public can be reassured with have no tolerance for this brazen behaviour in our community.”

Four people, aged 12-16, will appear in Manukau Youth Court today charged with dangerous driving and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

