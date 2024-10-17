Trucking Operators Support Government’s Targeted Actions On Road Safety

Road freight peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has welcomed the Government’s release of targeted actions to improve road safety, focussing on road policing and enforcement and safer roading infrastructure. Minister Simeon Brown today announced four key actions to improve safety outcomes:

- Increased alcohol breath testing and introducing roadside drug testing

- Reviewing penalties for traffic offences

- Identifying opportunities to improve the driver licensing system

- Building and maintaining our road network to a safe standard

Transporting New Zealand Board Member and freight company general manager Scott Johnstone says that the Government’s announcement shows it is prioritising action to improve the safety of New Zealanders.

"Cracking down on alcohol and drug impairment on the roads is essential to reducing deaths and injuries on our roads. 48.4 percent of fatal crashes involving driver alcohol/drugs as a contributing factor in 2022."

"The road freight industry sees the terrible impact of these crashes up close, so we’re highly supportive of increasing the number of alcohol breath tests, enabling roadside drug testing, and higher visibility policing of all road users."

Johnstone is also particularly supportive of the Government’s commitment to building safer, modern roads, including through the Roads of National Significance and Roads of Regional Significance programmes.

"We know that newer roads are safer for all motorists. A 2023 Study by the AA Research Foundation found that eight new stretches of highway or expressway around the country had resulted in a 37 percent reduction in deaths and serious injuries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Projects like Ōtaki to north of Levin Highway in Greater Wellington, Manawatū Tararua Highway, and Belfast to Pegasus motorway in Canterbury will substantially improve safety, as well as efficiency."

"As a general manager, I will feel a lot better knowing that our drivers and their families are operating on safer, modern roads with effective policing of alcohol and drug impaired drivers."

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is the peak national membership association representing the road freight transport industry. Our members operate urban, rural and inter- regional commercial freight transport services throughout the country.

New Zealand’s road freight transport industry employs 33,000 people (1.2% of the total workforce), and has a gross annual turnover in the order of $6 billion. This is part of a wider transport sector that employs 108,000 people and contributes 4.8 percent of New Zealand’s GDP.

© Scoop Media

