NZDF's Latest Update On HMNZS Manawanui

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • The three containers from the ship will be removed from the reef over the coming days.
  • HMNZS Canterbury has arrived in Apia harbour to support the Government of Samoa’s hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The ship is also transporting equipment that can assist in our ongoing response.
  • The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) task group ashore and Maritime NZ have confirmed that so far no pollution has been found on the shorelines, nor any deceased wildlife.
  • The NZDF continues to conduct daily beach surveys together with local authorities and have not found any evidence of pollution or fuel affecting the shoreline.
  • RNZAF uncrewed aerial vehicles have been assisting with shoreline surveys.
  • Diving continues with a focus on damage assessment and obtaining imagery to aid in the investigation and containment.
  • An RNZAF P-8A Poseidon and crew have conducted several surveillance flights to provide imagery and assessments of the site.
