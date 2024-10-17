Police Urge Boaties To Take Precautions After Seven Rescued Near Taharoa

Police urge boaties to take the basic precautions after seven people have been rescued near Taharoa this morning.

At around 8.20am, Police were alerted to a boat which overturned in the water, when Coastguard had launched a Search and Rescue response.

Just before 8am, a vessel crossing the Kawhia bar failed to close its bar crossing report with Coastguard.

A search and rescue response was launched with Coastguard Raglan and Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol volunteers activated. Other boaties in the area then reported the vessel had capsized and all seven people were on shore.

Coastguard Raglan volunteers onboard two rescue water craft and Joe Hawke Rescue headed south to Kawhia, with the first volunteers arriving on scene at around 8.30am.

Thankfully, the group of men on the boat had managed to self-rescue and reached a beach near Opapaka Point where Coastguard volunteers triaged the group and provided initial first aid.

The six men were taken to Kawhia where they were assessed by Ambulance. One of the men received a minor head injury and was treated at the scene. The rest of the men were cold but uninjured.

The seventh man was transported to hospital by helicopter for leg injuries.

They were well prepared in the case of an emergency, and activated their Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon.

While it is fortunate that emergency services were contacted and the group are now safe, Police would like to use this opportunity to remind the public to prepare for any possible situation that may occur in the water.

Police urge anyone going near waters, no matter the skill level, to take the basic precautions to keep themselves safe in case something goes wrong.

Always wear a lifejacket when boating or fishing, and have a waterproof bag to put your phone into to put inside your lifejacket, so it is always with you.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will come back – this can be crucial information for us to locate you.

Be aware of your surroundings and the dangers they may have – check the local marine weather forecast before you go and expect both weather and water state changes.

Police urge people to change their mindset from ‘It won’t happen to me’ to ‘What if it does?’

