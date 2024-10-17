VisAble To Launch In Parliament: Ensuring Violence-Free Lives For Disabled Communities

Wellington, New Zealand — On Thursday, 24th October 2024, a disabled-person led organisation will take centre stage in the New Zealand Parliament: the official launch of VisAble.

This newly formed organisation, dedicated to preventing and responding to violence against tāngata and whānau whaikaha Māori, tagata sa’ilimalo and their āiga-tele, d/Deaf, neurodivergent, and disabled people, will be formally introduced by Hon. Louise Upston, Minister for the Disability Issues, alongside Hon. Karen Chhour, Minister for Children and Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

The launch will take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM in Parliament’s Grand Hall, with a livestream available for those unable to attend in person.

VisAble’s core mission is to ensure that all disabled people can live lives of dignity, inclusion, and freedom from violence. Founder Sue Hobbs shares, “We’re here to bring visibility to the violence that our communities face and work toward creating a more disability-responsive system of violence prevention and intervention.”

Paul Gibson, Chief Executive of VisAble, highlights, “Our approach is grounded in the convention on the Rights of Disabled People, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the Enabling good Lives principles. We are focused on a future where anyone impacted by violence has the support, they need to live free from fear and harm.”

Joanne Dacombe, Chair of VisAble, further explains, “Through collaboration with individuals, whānau, and service organisations, VisAble provides essential tools and training to ensure services are inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the unique needs of disabled people, Adults at Risk, and their families and whānau. We are also advocating for systemic changes that will keep people safe and supported.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As New Zealand grapples with the findings of the Royal Commission’s Inquiry into Abuse in Care, VisAble is poised to lead a transformation in how disabled communities are supported and safeguarded.

About VisAble:

VisAble is a New Zealand-based, disability-led not-for-profit organisation dedicated to making violence against tāngata and whānau whaikaha Māori, tagata sa’ilimalo, d/Deaf, neurodivergent, and disabled people visible, while building a more responsive family and sexual violence prevention system. VisAble acknowledges the critical support of Whaikaha in funding the Disability Abuse Prevention and Response (DAPAR) approach, and Te Puna Aonui for safeguarding and capability funding.

*When we refer to 'people,' we mean tāngata and whānau whaikaha Māori, tagata sa’ilimalo and their āiga-tele, d/Deaf, neurodivergent, disabled people, Adults at Risk (across the lifespan), and their families.

© Scoop Media

