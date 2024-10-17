Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

VisAble To Launch In Parliament: Ensuring Violence-Free Lives For Disabled Communities

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 7:15 pm
Press Release: VisAble

Wellington, New Zealand — On Thursday, 24th October 2024, a disabled-person led organisation will take centre stage in the New Zealand Parliament: the official launch of VisAble. 

This newly formed organisation, dedicated to preventing and responding to violence against tāngata and whānau whaikaha Māori, tagata sa’ilimalo and their āiga-tele, d/Deaf, neurodivergent, and disabled people, will be formally introduced by Hon. Louise Upston, Minister for the Disability Issues, alongside Hon. Karen Chhour, Minister for Children and Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence. 

The launch will take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM in Parliament’s Grand Hall, with a livestream available for those unable to attend in person.

VisAble’s core mission is to ensure that all disabled people can live lives of dignity, inclusion, and freedom from violence. Founder Sue Hobbs shares, “We’re here to bring visibility to the violence that our communities face and work toward creating a more disability-responsive system of violence prevention and intervention.”

Paul Gibson, Chief Executive of VisAble, highlights, “Our approach is grounded in the convention on the Rights of Disabled People, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the Enabling good Lives principles. We are focused on a future where anyone impacted by violence has the support, they need to live free from fear and harm.”

Joanne Dacombe, Chair of VisAble, further explains, “Through collaboration with individuals, whānau, and service organisations, VisAble provides essential tools and training to ensure services are inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the unique needs of disabled people, Adults at Risk, and their families and whānau. We are also advocating for systemic changes that will keep people safe and supported.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As New Zealand grapples with the findings of the Royal Commission’s Inquiry into Abuse in Care, VisAble is poised to lead a transformation in how disabled communities are supported and safeguarded.

About VisAble:

VisAble is a New Zealand-based, disability-led not-for-profit organisation dedicated to making violence against tāngata and whānau whaikaha Māori, tagata sa’ilimalo, d/Deaf, neurodivergent, and disabled people visible, while building a more responsive family and sexual violence prevention system. VisAble acknowledges the critical support of Whaikaha in funding the Disability Abuse Prevention and Response (DAPAR) approach, and Te Puna Aonui for safeguarding and capability funding.

*When we refer to 'people,' we mean tāngata and whānau whaikaha Māori, tagata sa’ilimalo and their āiga-tele, d/Deaf, neurodivergent, disabled people, Adults at Risk (across the lifespan), and their families.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from VisAble on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 